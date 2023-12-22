ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

