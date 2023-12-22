Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 121,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 61,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.