Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $616,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

