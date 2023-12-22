Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Richard Woodman Purchases 2,239 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,239 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £15,449.10 ($19,538.51).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard Woodman purchased 25,326 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £133,214.76 ($168,477.00).

On Friday, September 29th, Richard Woodman acquired 3,116 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £15,424.20 ($19,507.02).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 692 ($8.75) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 439.18 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 693 ($8.76). The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,048.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 504.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 19.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5,606.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.69).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

