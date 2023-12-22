Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.71.

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

