Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $0.25 on Friday. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peraso by 811.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

