Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 3rd

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, January 3rd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Peraso Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $0.25 on Friday. Peraso has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Peraso had a negative net margin of 142.05% and a negative return on equity of 110.29%. The company had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Peraso will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
