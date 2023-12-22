Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

NYSE PAA opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

