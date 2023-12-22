Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Major Shareholder Sells $454,600.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $90.33 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

