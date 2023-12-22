Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.1 %
AAPL opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
