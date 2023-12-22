Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $237.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $219.17 and last traded at $217.79, with a volume of 116431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.71.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanta Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 60.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 60.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.