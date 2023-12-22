Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $11.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

