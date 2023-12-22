Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $11.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Ready Capital Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.25%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.