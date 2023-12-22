Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $161.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $150.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

