Reviewing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

CAR Group (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of CAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAR Group and 36Kr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAR Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 123.61 36Kr $46.76 million 0.47 $3.26 million ($0.31) -1.81

Profitability

36Kr has higher revenue and earnings than CAR Group. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CAR Group and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAR Group N/A N/A N/A 36Kr -27.91% -29.88% -18.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAR Group and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CAR Group beats 36Kr on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The North America segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Latin America segment digital automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. The company was formerly known as carsales.com Ltd and changed its name to CAR Group Limited in November 2023. CAR Group Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

