Rob Harding Acquires 25 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £127.50 ($161.25).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPoint alerts:

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rob Harding bought 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £123.05 ($155.62).

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 507 ($6.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £368.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,179.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.49.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

About PayPoint

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,837.21%.

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.