Rob Harding Acquires 25 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £127.50 ($161.25).
Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Rob Harding bought 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 535 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £123.05 ($155.62).
PayPoint Price Performance
Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 507 ($6.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £368.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,179.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. PayPoint plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 372.50 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585.75 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 515.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.49.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
About PayPoint
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
