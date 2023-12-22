Rosenblatt Securities Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $257.32 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,287.95, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,192 shares of company stock valued at $26,501,135 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

