Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $100.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

