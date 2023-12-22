Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 110.6% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 40,829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 419,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

