Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $458,695.05 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

