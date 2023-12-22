SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered SCYNEXIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded SCYNEXIS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SCYX stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 238.09% and a net margin of 53.14%. Research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

