Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $67.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.