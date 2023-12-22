Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.7% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 20,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

