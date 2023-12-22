SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 497,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 111,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.