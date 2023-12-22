Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

