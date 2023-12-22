STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $59,209,000. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after buying an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $34,565,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

