Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.80.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

