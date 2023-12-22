Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 153676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

