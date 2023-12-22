Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$54.50

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL opened at C$45.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

