Stifel Nicolaus Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

