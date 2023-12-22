Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 25,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 428% compared to the typical volume of 4,780 call options.

GSAT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.39. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 272.5% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globalstar by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

