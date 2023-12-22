Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 994 call options.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.