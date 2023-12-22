StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %
Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
