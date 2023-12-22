StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Down 28.0 %

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $535,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContraFect

About ContraFect

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

