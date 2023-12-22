StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.66.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

