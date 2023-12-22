StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.