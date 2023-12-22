StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.19. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.