StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

TUP stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.67. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

