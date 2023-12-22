StockNews.com Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to “Buy”

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

