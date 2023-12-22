StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.