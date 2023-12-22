Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) & Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Critical Comparison

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) and Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Bausch + Lomb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.47 $6.00 million ($0.59) -26.75

Analyst Ratings

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Investments.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Strategic Global Investments and Bausch + Lomb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Bausch + Lomb 0 5 5 0 2.50

Bausch + Lomb has a consensus price target of $19.55, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Bausch + Lomb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Bausch + Lomb -5.22% 3.63% 2.18%

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Strategic Global Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of corneal, cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

