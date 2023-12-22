Strid Group LLC Sells 65 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strid Group LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

