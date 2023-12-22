Strong Tower Advisory Services Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

