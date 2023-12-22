Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $6.00 on Friday. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $26.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

