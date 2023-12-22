The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $181.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.92. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.