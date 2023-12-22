Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.25. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

