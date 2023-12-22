Traders Buy High Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Put Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 39,577 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 2,380 put options.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

