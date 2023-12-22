Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 428% compared to the typical volume of 4,780 call options.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSAT

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.