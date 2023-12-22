Traders Buy Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the typical volume of 783 call options.
NextDecade Stock Performance
Shares of NEXT stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.74.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Analysts expect that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
