Traders Buy Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 11,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,397% compared to the typical volume of 783 call options.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Analysts expect that NextDecade will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

In other NextDecade news, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,679,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,852,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,151,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.