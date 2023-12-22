Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,807 put options on the company. This is an increase of 74% compared to the average daily volume of 9,101 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teck Resources by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.