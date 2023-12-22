Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,869 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 768% compared to the typical volume of 1,944 put options.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,557,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,024,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

