Traders Purchase High Volume of Two Harbors Investment Call Options (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 251% compared to the average daily volume of 621 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

